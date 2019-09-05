The Breakfast Club: A Somewhat Arrogant Shameik Moore Talks Not Doing Auditions And Wu-Tang Series [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Shameik Moore About Hulu Wu-Tang Series

Shameik Moore sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about playing Raekwon in the new Hulu Wu-Tang series.

Surprisingly, Shameik was pretty flippant when talking about his peers and slightly arrogant when talking about his music career.

Maybe you’ll see it differently. Press play below to see what type of time Shameik was on…

Thoughts?