Where’s Jeezy? Jeannie Mai’s ‘Dark Meat On The Side’ Comment Is Getting Them BOTH Dragged Into An Angry Snowman Abyss

Race Files: Resurfaced Video Of Jeannie Mai’s “Dark Meat” Preference Causes A Stir Online

An old clip of Tamar Braxton and Loni Love checking Jeannie Mai on The Real has resurfaced and now people are dragging Jeezy’s boo-thang for being allegedly “racist”.

In the clip, Loni (who has a white boyfriend) was discussing her dating history with Black men, then asks Jeannie, ‘You dated Black guys?’ Jeannie answers enthusiastically:

“Love black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean. That’s why I married white. That’s what I like.” “What do you MEAN dark meat on the side?”, Loni says in confusion.

Tamar “hushes” herself out loud and Jeannie quickly realizes she may have said something taboo: “Wait…what are you reading it as? “How did you say it?” Tamar quipped back. “You like your main man to be white and your side piece to be black…”

Hit play to hear it.

Do YOU think Jeannie said something wrong here?

Well, Tweets are FLYING about her alleged fetishization of Black men after divorcing her caucasian hubby. Specifically, Jeannie’s Jeezy romance. Folks are also accusing Jeezy of enabling her alleged fetish.

Here’s Brenda Song’s racist ass saying she only fucks Black men but married white. I wish her and Young Jeezy all the best. pic.twitter.com/Saxp9jHEOA — Justice for Juicy (@LaCienegaBlvdes) September 5, 2019

Yikes! Hit play to see how else Jeannie is getting dragged along with her shiny rapper boyfriend.