Ring, Ring, Ring: A Gallery Of Reasons YG Is Dress-Shoe Delighted To Be Chopping Kehlani’s Cakes To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

View this post on Instagram

wearing @tsnmi.co forever

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

Kehlani And YG Dating

Well, well, well. This is quite the unexpected couple. After weeks of speculation and rumors about their coupledom, Kehlani and YG finally hit the town and put their relationship on blast. It’s confirmed now and everything. Isn’t that sweet?

They make quite the adorable couple and everything. YG and his dress shoe chic and Kehlani in all her swagged out glory. What can go wrong?

While everyone is out celebrating this union, let’s take a look at why YG is cheesing so much by her side. Hint: she’s a baddie.

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

🍀

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

View this post on Instagram

lights make me happy

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Barclays, i dreamt of this. @moschino 🏴

    A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #NYFW

    A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.