Who Do You Love? YG Is Clobbering Kehlani’s Grass-Fed, Cruelty-Free Cakes From Bompton To The Bay

YG And Kehlani Take Their Relationship To The Red Carpet

Looks like Kehlani and YG are finally making things official!

The California natives made their first public appearance as a couple along the red carpet on September 5 during the start of New York Fashion Week.

These two walked into the Kith show hand-in-hand, as captured in a video by TMZ. The 24-year-old singer wore an oversized blazer while the 29-year-old rapper opted for a white tee and a leather jacket.

When asked by reporters if their very public outing together means their relationship is official, Kehlani confirmed the news by replying “Mmmhmm.”

These two have a lot to bond over beside just being big artists in the industry. It was only a few months ago that Kehlani became a mama, welcoming her first daughter Adeya into the world back in March.

In July, YG was blessed with his second bundle of joy, Vibe Jackson.

Rumors of these two being an item have been whispered about for a while now, especially since Kehlani and YG’s good friend Kamaiyah were seen getting so close. While some fans questioned if the ladies were dating one another, it seems like their friendship stemmed from Kehlani dating someone else in the 4hunnid camp.

Are you here for this new California couple?!

See more of their Fashion Week debut on the flip.