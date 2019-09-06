RHOP: Gizelle Bryant Questions Whether Karen Huger’s Perfume Line Is Legit [VIDEO]

Ladies Attend Karen Huger’s Fragrance Launch In Season Finale

“Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant questions whether frenemy Karen Huger has more than her prototype perfume bottle in our exclusive clip.

Bryant’s questions add fuel to long-time speculation from other cast members that the Grand Dame’s perfume line is nothing but smoke and mirrors.

However, Huger assures Bryant and Robyn Dixon that there’s more than just that bottle – and that they’d have to be patient for the big reveal. There’s also a shot of what appear to be gift bags in the background – maybe Huger is giving some product away as presents?

Also in the clip, Katie Rost ditched what Ashley Darby called her “awful toupee” and was spotted with a lovely new ‘do.

Check out the clip above.

The Season Four Finale of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Premieres Sunday, September 8 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.