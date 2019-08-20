#RHOP: Ashley Darby Meanly Mental Health Shames Katie Rost ‘You’re Not Mentally Strong Enough!’ [Video]
Ashley Darby Blasts Katie Rost On “Real Housewives of Potomac”
During the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” things got nasty between Ashley Darby and curiously Kanekalon coiffed Katie Rost while in the Cayman Islands. Ashley was apparently told (by Gizelle Bryant) that Katie was questioning her hubby Michael’s sexuality in the midst of his sexual assault scandal and called Ashley “stupid” in the process. That, of course, infuriated Ashley and she clapped back.
“Not funny Katie with your f****g horrible toupee on your head,” said Ashley. “[…] You are not mentally strong enough to handle being in this group of women.
Katie then responded and admitted that Ashley might be right.
“You’re right I’m probably not strong enough and I probably am in a more vulnerable situation and my life is more fucked up right now and I’m dealing with a whole lot fo stuff that’s really tough and you don’t wanna be my friend because I’m going through that then f*** you.”
Poor thing. In case you aren’t aware Katie is currently in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsin.
Katie also recently clapped back at Ashley for calling her a quote, “Mail order cooch.”
Katie isn’t ashamed to show her mental health battle on television, she told a fan on Instagram that it’s “mentally healthy” to show pain—and really bad wigs. She’s taking all that “toupee” criticism in stride.
@xoxo_signhere:
“First of all, I’m very sorry that Ashley shamed your mental health in such a public forum. That was beyond low. And, lastly, you’re amazing, and I’ve really enjoyed you this season! I love that you’re on the west coast now! Maybe you could join #RHOBH!”
@mskatierost
“@xoxo_signhere I think its mentally healthy to show you are in pain when you are, I think it’s very suspicious to deflect and act like everything is great, when it’s not. I think women do both alot and part of being someone’s friend is showing them the difference between how that looks at 20, 30,40 and 50. Noone cares though on these shows, it’s all too heady. So I brought the same level of stupidity with my wigs that they bring with their storytelling and production. Yay, let’s dance! #TheKatieFactor”
Gotta appreciate the honesty.
#TheKatieFactor is real and the saga continues. I just watched #RHOP here on the West Coast. I’ve been a Ball and Gala girl since I was 11, but now we are focused on #BERGEN .. Filming starts this Thursday! #TeamKatie #ExecutiveProducer #CEO #producermode #everythingisaidwasdeadonthoughright #SunnyHillFilms #SunnyHillProductions #TheVortexIsReal #passthepatchouli
