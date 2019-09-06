Here’s Why Actress April Parker Jones Says A Black Woman Needs A Black Man, And Vice Versa [VIDEO]

For Discussion: Do Black Men Make Better Partners For Black Women And Vice Versa Because Of Our Shared History Of Trauma?

Have you been watching OWN’s new show “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation”? A lot of really heated conversations have been happening and we’re particularly looking forward to this week’s because the episode is all about love and relationships. We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” which features April Parker Jones talking about how a Black woman needs a Black man, and vice versa, because they understand the centuries of trauma the race has suffered. Do you agree? Watch below:

Here’s more about the episode and the show:

The third installment of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” features model and activist Winnie Harlow, actress and activist Angelica Ross, and actress April Parker Jones with 100 Black women discussing the topic of relationships, including marriage, divorce, interracial relationships, and more. “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. Emmy-winning presenter Carlos Watson hosts four one-hour episodes featuring a panel of celebrity guests and 100 Black women with a focus on key issues including love and relationships, motherhood, beauty, and mind, body and soul.

OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation airs Saturday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?