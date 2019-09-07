Preciousness: Chance The Rapper And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Bennett as they have welcomed their second child.

Kirsten confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday adding the caption, “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here.”

 

Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here.

The couple tied the knot back in March and previously had a child together in 2015.

 

