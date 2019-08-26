The Breakfast Club: Chance The Rapper Talks Negative Reaction To Album, Marriage, And Whether He’d Perform At Super Bowl [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper was front and center on the world’s most dangerous morning show as The Breakfast Club peppers the Chicago MC/husband/father about his new album, The Big Day, his marriage, his (former) cigarette habit, and whether or not he would perform at the Super Bowl.

Despite how you may feel about him, Chance gives some very thoughtful answers.

Press play on it below.