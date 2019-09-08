Good News: Kevin Hart Reportedly On His Feet And Walking In Physical Therapy After Having Surgery

Kevin Hart Reportedly Back On His Feet And Walking After Surgery

According to TMZ, Kevin Hart has begun his long road to recovery. The actor/comedian is reportedly back on his feet and walking in physical therapy after he was involved in a nasty car accident last weekend that allegedly sent him flying into a ditch off a highway in Malibu Hills.

Tiffany Haddish spoke on her longtime friends behalf by saying:

“He’s okay. He’s doing fine…As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine. He’s already walking. He’s good,” noting that Hart’s “back gonna hurt.”

Hart starting physical therapy this weekend at the hospital he’s currently being treated at following surgery to repair 3 spinal fractures.