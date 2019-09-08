‘I Will Not Be Doing That Again’: Founder Of Charity Supported By The NFL & Jay-Z Apologizes For Cutting Teenagers’ Locs

Sally Hazelgrove Apologizes For Old Photos Of Her Cutting Off Locs

Jay-Z’s recent actions following his business dealings with the NFL have had fans raising their eyebrows, but nothing was more confusing than finding out one of the charities he decided to donate to had a history of cutting teenagers’ locs to give them “a better life.”

Crushers Club has now deleted some of the above 🗑 tweets. 🔦Researchers know to always screenshots. 📸: Tweets and pics of the Crushers Club practice of cutting off the locs of Black youth. This group got thousands in NFL #InspireChange 💰. pic.twitter.com/yKUisKF6vo — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 6, 2019

After securing a $200,000 donation from Roc Nation and being exposed for some shady practices, Crusher Club’s Sally Hazelgrove is apologizing for those photos of her cutting two young black men’s hair. She said the following in a statement:

“Out of 500 youth going through our doors I cut two young men’s hair because they asked me to and we are a family structure and so I did it and didn’t really think about it after that. I tweeted about it without much thought. It’s hair. But I regret it now and I promise you I will not be doing that again if asked….The hatred and accusations from this took me by surprise. The backlash has been hard to be honest.”

Kobe, one of the teens pictured getting his locs chopped off, spoke out about all of the backlash and said it was his choice to get his hair cut.

But even with this clarification in mind, the public had more issues with Jay’s choice for charitable donation than just haircuts.