Love & Listings Seeds: Suge Knight’s Son Jacob Knight Is Expecting A Baby With His Boo Thang

Jacob Knight Is Making Suge Knight A Grandfather

Marion “Suge” Knight is about to have a grandchild, courtesy of his son Suge Jacob Knight. The 23-year-old, who simply goes by Jacob these days, appears on the VH1 show “Love & Listings”. On the show, Jacob is pursuing his dream to be a licensed realtor and in the midst of it all, he stumbles upon some lady drama.

Fortunately for Jacob, he recently he’s over the lady drama! He’s in a committed relationship and now he’s expecting a daughter with his girlfriend.

Aren't they cute? Jacob Shared photos of the couple's sonogram on Instagram to announce they're having a baby girl.