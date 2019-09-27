Love & Listings Seeds: Suge Knight’s Son Jacob Knight Is Expecting A Baby With His Boo Thang

- By Bossip Staff
VH1 Viewing Launch Party For New Show "Love & Listings"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Jacob Knight Is Making Suge Knight A Grandfather

Marion “Suge” Knight is about to have a grandchild, courtesy of his son Suge Jacob Knight. The 23-year-old, who simply goes by Jacob these days, appears on the VH1 show “Love & Listings”. On the show, Jacob is pursuing his dream to be a licensed realtor and in the midst of it all, he stumbles upon some lady drama.

Fortunately for Jacob, he recently he’s over the lady drama! He’s in a committed relationship and now he’s expecting a daughter with his girlfriend.

Aren’t they cute? Jacob Shared photos of the couple’s sonogram on Instagram to announce they’re having a baby girl. Hit the flip to see it.

Suge J Knight Welcoming A Baby Girl

If welcoming a baby wasn’t enough good news, Jacob Knight also fulfilled his dream! He shared online that he passed his real estate exam. Now he can secure the bag for his baby girl. Good for him!

I love us 💘

