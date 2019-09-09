Hate It Or Love It?! #LHHMIA’s Veronica Vega Pays Homage In Missy Elliott Look-Alike Trash Bag Get Up
Veronica Vega Channels Missy Elliott
Veronica Vega is in NYC for fashion week and she’s put serious thought into every look. From exposed booty cheeks to fringe and even plastic. Last night, Vega says her PU ensemble is a nod to the great Missy “Misdameanor” Elliott.
Yesterday we paid homage to @missymisdemeanorelliott at #NYFW
Being a person who indulges in art & ppl who are fearless & just go for it… Missy’s imagery & videos have always taken me back & inspired me to push the envelope. Hope y’all love like we did.
Here is Veronica channeling her best “I Can’t Stand The Rain” look.
Missy, herself, brought the look back while being honored at this year’s VMA Awards. She wore the iconic get up during her set as she received her Vanguard award. Classic!
The Nostalgia…. this suit brought back such great memories the other night I wanted to cry happy tears😭1st thought of how the hell did I walk in a patent leather blow up suit😩 2 decades ago shooting my 1st solo video I walked to a gas station to be blown up in this suit then being to big to get in the car so I had to walk back to set like this in the streets of BROOKLYN🤦🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️😩😂🤣 then when I finally got to set the suit was deflated😭🥵😂 but through it all this was one of my best memories thank you @juneambrose @hypewilliams #TheRain #MeImSupaFly #ThrowitBack #ICONOLOGY
Do YOU think Veronica did a great job pulling this look off? Hit the flip for more of her NYFW looks.
