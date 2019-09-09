Hate It Or Love It?! #LHHMIA’s Veronica Vega Pays Homage In Missy Elliott Look-Alike Trash Bag Get Up

Veronica Vega Channels Missy Elliott

Veronica Vega is in NYC for fashion week and she’s put serious thought into every look. From exposed booty cheeks to fringe and even plastic. Last night, Vega says her PU ensemble is a nod to the great Missy “Misdameanor” Elliott.

Yesterday we paid homage to @missymisdemeanorelliott at #NYFW

Being a person who indulges in art & ppl who are fearless & just go for it… Missy’s imagery & videos have always taken me back & inspired me to push the envelope. Hope y’all love like we did.

Here is Veronica channeling her best “I Can’t Stand The Rain” look.

Missy, herself, brought the look back while being honored at this year’s VMA Awards. She wore the iconic get up during her set as she received her Vanguard award. Classic!

Do YOU think Veronica did a great job pulling this look off? Hit the flip for more of her NYFW looks.