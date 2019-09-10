Health First: Virgil Abloh Announces Atlanta Exhibition Amid Three-Month Medical Leave

Virgil Abloh Announces Atlanta Exhibition Alongside Three-Month Medical Leave

There are very few people out there who are chasing the bag to the extent of Virgil Abloh.

Abloh is the wearer of many hats, which includes being a husband, father, Louis Vuitton mens creative director, DJ, designer, the owner of Off-White, Nike talent, and countless other titles. With that many things on one’s plate comes a slew of conference calls and traveling, which amounts to just about a flight ever other day. That insane travel schedule can definitely take its toll on even the most seasoned of celebrities.

Virgil has been on the road since his earlier days in the industry, working with Kanye West & Jay-Z for their historic album Watch The Throne and hasn’t stopped since. In 2019 alone, Abloh has dropped several collections for Louis Vuitton & Off-White respectively, and even headlined and performed at several festivals, including Coachella. Most notably, was his Chicago exhibition “Figures Of Speech”–which he recently announced will arrive in Atlanta’s High Museum Of Art November 12th, 2019 and last until March 8th 2020.

But if you’re hoping to meet Abloh in the streets of ATL, we’ve got some bad new for you.

According to Hypebeast, his insane work ethic has caught up with him as he has announced a three month medical leave. This leave will cancel his usual schedule of 8 flights per week, allowing him to rest for the first time in years.

Abloh has already canceled most of his upcoming public appearances, including events in partnership with Ikea and Nike, Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit, the opening of his “Figures of Speech” exhibition in Atlanta this November and his attendance at Off-White‘s Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week this month.

In terms of his fashion designer and director duties, Abloh reassured fans that his “Off-White team is equipped to handle this, and my Louis Vuitton team is expert-level. The shows will go on.” Abloh also promises that a “crowd participation element” will replace his physical attendance at Off-White’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway show.

Wishing a speedy recover to Virgil even more so can’t wait to see what he cooks up while at home with cabin fever.