#LHHH: A1’s Messy Mom Blames Lyrica For Her Son’s Shady Summer Bunni Creepin’
A1’s Mom Pam Blames Lyrica Anderson For His Cheating
Sit down Pam! That’s the message that “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” viewers are sending to A1 Bentley’s mom after she chimed in on his cheating drama with his wife. As previously reported A1 admitted to cheating on Lyrica with Summer Bunni while Lyrica was PREGNANT with their son, Ocean.
Now on the latest episode of the VH1 show, viewers are seeing the aftermath.
A1 was seen alongside his mom discussing a “disrespectful” thirst trap that Lyrica shared on Instagram, and when Lyrica switched the subject to A1’s infidelity his mom Ms. Pam jumped in.
“Men do stuff beause of women,” said Pam. “You don’t even cook, she said A1 don’t even deserve a meal!”
Now, sis….
The outburst and A1 and Pam cackling over it ultimately pushed Lyrica to the edge and she went to pack a bag to leave—until she realized that her friend ZellSwagg was on Instagram Live with A1’s mistress who showed alleged text messages between them.
What. A. Mess.
Did YOU watch “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” this week???? These people did and they’re dragging Pam.
What do YOU think about Pam hinting that A1’s cheating is Lyrica’s fault???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.