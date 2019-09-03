#LHHH: Brittany B Got All-Time DRAGGED For Her STRUGGLE Vocals After Weeks Of Talking All That Isht
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13
❯
❮
Brittany B’s Singing Is Trashed
Brittany B is Love & Hip-Hop’s newest troublemaker and thickalicious wannabe superstar to emerge this season. She’s spent most of the season preparing everyone for the fact that she is going to be R&B’s latest sensation. In the meantime, she’s been trashing Lyrica for her supposed inability to hold a note. Well, when the A&R decided to start singing at Jasonn Lee’s showcase…things took a turn for the absolute worse.
She. Sounded. Horrible.
According to Twitter, of course. We are a judgement free zone at BOSSIP, we’ll have you know. So instead we’ll just show you the rest of Twitter RAGTAGGING that a$$ over her struggle tunes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.