LHHH: Brittany B Got All-Time DRAGGED For Her STRUGGLE Vocals After Weeks Of Talking All That Isht

Brittany B’s Singing Is Trashed

Brittany B is Love & Hip-Hop’s newest troublemaker and thickalicious wannabe superstar to emerge this season. She’s spent most of the season preparing everyone for the fact that she is going to be R&B’s latest sensation. In the meantime, she’s been trashing Lyrica for her supposed inability to hold a note. Well, when the A&R decided to start singing at Jasonn Lee’s showcase…things took a turn for the absolute worse.

She. Sounded. Horrible.

"There are people who sing, and there are people who SANG" 🎶 What do y'all think…does Brittany B. got vocals?! #LHHH pic.twitter.com/if6Efi9BFD — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) September 3, 2019

According to Twitter, of course. We are a judgement free zone at BOSSIP, we’ll have you know. So instead we’ll just show you the rest of Twitter RAGTAGGING that a$$ over her struggle tunes.