Here’s What Happened When A1 Admitted To Cheating (Again) On (A Pregnant) Lyrica

A1 and Lyrica have finally called it quits. Maybe. Finally. Perhaps. It all came to a head when the messy mistress Summer Bunni revealed that A1 smashed her cakes to smithereens. Lyrica decided to run up on A1 at his show and confront him over it. A1 actually admitted to the infidelity! Not only that, he said that he didn’t originally tell her about it because he didn’t want to stress her out while she was pregnant. So…this was going when she was preggers? Word?

Twitter is damn tired of these two and are still skeptical about A1 being the only cheater in the whole situation. This is just ugly as hell and it’s getting nastier by the day.

Take a look…