But Did You Die? DJ Akademiks Claims Nicki Minaj Threatened His Life, Gets Dragged Anyway

Akademiks Claims Nicki Threatened Him, Sparks Slander

Shameless clout-collector DJ Akademiks is embroiled in a bizarre “beef” with Nicki Minaj stemming from months of obsessive “Everyday Struggle” commentary on her shenanigans that blew up in his face when she allegedly threatened his life via Instagram DM.

Seemingly frightened, he scampered to Twitter to announce the threats that were immediately shut down by Nicki’s fiercely loyal stan army. At one point, he posts receipts of her DMs that appear legit while making an already sketchy situation even sketchier. Seriously, why would he lie?

But, then again, are we 100% sure he wouldn’t lie?

“Let me show you who Nicki really is. I just want to show who these motherf*ckers are ’cause this is who they are,” whined Akademiks on his live stream (see for yourself at the 4:58 mark).

“This is Nicki, ‘You been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe [Budden] on my show. The people you rep won’t be able to stop your jaw from getting broken. I know too much about your family for you to be playing with me, you hoe azz rat.'”

Hmm, that definitely isn’t as serious as Akademiks made it seem but it’s still a threat that, when dropped on Twitter, sparked a hilariously petty explosion of tweets across the never-boring app.

Akademiks posting the dms like we care pic.twitter.com/xieHYVKzID — Queen Lay🦄 (@__iamlay) September 10, 2019

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Akademiks’s wild claims on the flip.