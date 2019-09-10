“David Makes Man” Sneak Peek: David’s School Is Having A Dance… And He’s Got His Eye On A Date [VIDEO]

‘David Makes Man’ Will David Find Love Despite His Circumstances?

Have you been watching the new OWN series ‘David Makes Man’ based on the life of ‘Moonlight’ writer Tarrell Alvin McCraney? It’s really good. We have a few clips from tomorrow’s upcoming episode where you can see David starting to catch feelings for Tare… And since his school is having a dance it might be the perfect opportunity for him to make a move. Check out the clip below:

Gloria walks David and JG through the courtyard of The Ville, where they encounter the neighborhood girls, Shella and Charday, playing Double Dutch. Gloria and JG join in on the fun while Tare encourages David to play too. David declines, but he can’t keep his eyes off Tare.

“David Makes Man” airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on OWN.

