Snitchin’ Ain’t Easy: Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Take The Stand & Admit To Being Treyway’s ‘Money Maker’

Tekashi 69 Will Take The Stand & Admit His Role Was Making Money For Treyway

Oh, how your life can change in just 365 days.

A year ago today, Tekashi 6ix9ine and his Treyway gang homies were terrorizing everyone in their path. A year later, his former manager Shotti just got sentenced to a whoppinh 15 years in jail, with 6ix9ine’s fate to be decided in the next few weeks. If all things fall into place, we could see Tekashi back on Instagram calling us all “STOOPID” very soon.

According to reports from Complex, the rapper’s court appearance has been pushed to next Monday in NYC and he is expected to sing like a bird. Newly released court documents show that Daniel Hernandez (aka 6ix9ine) says his role in the gang ‘Treyway’ was simply to generate revenue.

The “Gummo” rapper is expected to testify in the trial of accused Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, the only defendants in the sprawling case who have not yet pleaded guilty. A letter from U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman dated September 9 lays out a number of plans the government has for the trial, including that 6ix9ine will talk about his role within the gang.

“The Government expects CW-2 [6ix9ine] to testify that one of his roles in Nine Trey was to make money for the gang and distribute that money among Nine Trey members,” the letter reads.

While the road to freedom is still long for the Brooklyn rapper, his Breakfast Club interview denouncing involvement in Treyway along with his snitching–I mean, cooperation with the feds…will sure make it an easier road for him.