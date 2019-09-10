Lil Scrappy On Headline Heat

Lil Scrappy has been in our lives for over 15 years now, repping his beloved city of Atlanta as a rapper and reality tv star. But oddly enough, we don’t usually get to hear his side of the story when it comes to some of the drama he encounters in on a daily basis, that tends to go public.

The self-proclaimed Prince Of The South stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him — and it’s safe to say he had some things to get off his chest. Scrapp dished on everything from beef with baby mama Erica Dixon , to his tragic car accident that almost took his life.

The Love & Hip Hop star also shared news about his upcoming show with wife Bambi, coming soon to a TV near you. Check out the video above to see what else Scrappy had to say.