New Video: Bas x EarthGang Drop New Visuals For “Jollof Rice”

“Jollof Rice” is a fan favorite from Bas’ recently released project, Spilled Milk I. Released on August 9th, Spilled Milk I is the first installment of Bas’ newest full length project. Recently on an interview with Nadeska on Beats 1, Bas shared that Spilled Milk will be released in three installments with the full project set to release later this year. While some songs stemmed from Dreamville’s recording sessions in Atlanta for Revenge of the Dreamers III, others are collaborations Bas has been working on throughout this year. Spilled Milk I includes features from Ari Lennox, EarthGang, J.I.D, FALCONS, Kiddominant and B. Lewis, with production from KQUICK, DZL and MOMA&GUY. Checkout the video for “Jollof Rice” and let us know what ya think!