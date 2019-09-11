YesJulz Fired Off This Alabaster-Drenched Take About Outkast And Got Downward Dogged Across Twitter

YesJulz’s Outkast Thoughts

YesJulz is back at it again. We thought she’d been banished to the alabaster abyss long ago for her culture vulturism but she just won’t go away. On Tuesday, she launched a horrible Outkast take that has gotten her destroyed.

“Earthgang is like the OutKast of this generation only with two Andre’s. I’m so here for it.

& don’t f*** @ me.”

Well, she got @’ed. Because what the hell is an Outkast with two Andres? And is she really out here minimizing Big Boi? Ma’am. Seats. Take them.

Twitter let her have it…take a look.

