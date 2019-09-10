Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Debuted 29 Years Ago Today; Hilary And Ashley Banks Are STILL Fine
Karyn Parsons And Tatyana Ali Are Still Bae
Twenty-nine years ago television changed forever. That was the debut of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. We’ve had iconic moments, legendary comedic scenes and one of the greatest TV shows of all time.
The show featured two unforgettable baes that were crushes for people across the country. They were Ashley and Hilary Banks aka Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali. Now, three decades later, they are still as bae-ful as ever. Yes, we still have crushes on them.
Take a look why…
View this post on Instagram
Hey, L.A.! 🌞Join me and authors @brandycolbert #MarieMirandaCruz @megmedinabooks , and #LisaRamee at the #latimesfestivalofbooks Sunday at 1:30pm for Middle Grade Fiction: Grown Up Challenges. We’ll be talking about young characters facing serious issues. #latimesfestivalofbooks #KidLit #MiddleGradeFiction #Little&Lion #everlastingnora #mercisuarezchangesgears #agoodkindoftrouble #howhighthemoon #cantwaittobebackincali 🌙📘❤️🤗
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.