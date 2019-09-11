MORE CHUNE: Drake And His OVO Sound Collective Announce “Top Boy” Soundtrack
Drake And His OVO Sound Collective Announce “Top Boy” Soundtrack
Recently Drake has been in his CEO, entrepreneur bag since ending his last world tour with Migos. He brokered a deal that saw him get ownership of a free 757 jet. His ambassador talents saw the Toronto Raptors practice his the OVO sports complex that lead to them bringing home an NBA title. His ‘Virgina Black’ whiskey is growing in marketshare month after month. Lastly, his new Netflix deal saw the return of the UK’s favorite show “Top Boy”. Recently he attended the premier and even sat down for an interview discussing the importance of the show culturally and how happy he was to bring it back. On the hills of its Netflix debut under his guidance, Drake and his OVO team have announced they will release a soundtrack to accompany the project.
The soundtrack will hit streaming services Friday, September 13th.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.