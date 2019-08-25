7PM In New Jersey: Drake Jumped Into Joe Budden’s IG Live To Playfully Poke Fun At His Pumped Up Pool Party

Drake Had Some Jabs For Joe Budden During His Instagram Live

Joe Budden hosted his infamous pool party on Saturday, which takes place every year at his home in New Jersey.

The party itself always draws a pretty impressive crowd but for those of us who weren’t in attendance, the lovely host was nice enough to hop onto Instagram live and let us all in on some of the fun. Beside thousands of fans in the comments watching Budden’s party from afar, a familiar face also joined in on the fun.

Within minutes of Joe going Live, his once-rival Drake joined the session and began to playfully poke fun at the podcast host, commenting several jokes about the party’s turn out, telling him to play the old diss track he made against him, and asking him to put on some Tyga.

Drizzy also requested that Joe’s podcast co-host Rory come join the Live, which prompted Budden to explain to everyone that Rory and Aubrey have a love-hate relationship.

It seems like the rapper was ready to hand out some jabs at anyone and everyone tonight, even putting Genius’ Rob Markman on the other end of a jab about Pusha T’s “Story Of Adidon” not being a banger.

Fans immediately started screenshotting every one of Drake’s comments and sharing them across social media, rejoicing over how funny he really is.

I swear to god Drake funny as hell dawg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TzzNz62kQC — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) August 25, 2019

Drake checking in on Joes Pool Party 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lz7b6nFgY4 — Joe Budden Podcast Clips (@joebuddenclips) August 24, 2019

Obviously, Drizzy’s comments were all in good fun, but Joe had to let him know he’s still the same emotional guy he’s always been. He responded to some of Drake’s light-hearted jabs saying,

“Don’t come in here and hurt my feelings. My dog just died. My birthday is next week. I don’t have time for these shenanigans.”

When Drake told Joe to play his hit “Pump It Up” because “It’ll send that AirBnb into a frenzy on God,” Budden replied with a chuckle, saying,