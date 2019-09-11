PAY UP: IRS Issues Tax Lien On Young Thug’s Assets For $200K In Back Taxes

IRS Issues Tax Lien On Young Thugs Assets For $200K In Back Taxes

If there is one person you don’t want breathing down your neck it’s Uncle Sam. Uncle Sam will come for everything he is owed and then some. Which turns out to be the case for Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

According to documents secured by The Blast, Thug is now on the hook for over $175K. How did we get here? The bill reportedly started out as $85K then grew with interest and penalties and fees. Then the State Of Georgia hit him with a tax lien for his 2014 taxes which was only around $16K but doubled with those interest and fees from the past five years.

After you secure your first #1 album the IRS comings knocking it seems. The amount seems rather small to not have been taken care of. Hopefully, Thugger gets this taken care of soon because Uncle Sam will take more then they need to satisfy the debt if it comes to taking property.