“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: As Andrea Prepares For Lamondre’s Release, He Has Some Bad News For Her [VIDEO]

Andrea Finds Out Lamondre Has Been Lying On “Love After Lockup”

Happy Humpday! We’re still a few days out from the next episode of our favorite guilty pleasure show “Love After Lockup” but you know we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This one is all about Andrea gearing up for Lamondre’s release — but it turns out he has something to tell her. Check it out below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tony shocks Angela with alarming news. Cheryl breaks down when Josh’s mom makes a shocking accusation. Shane gets grilled by Lacey’s best friend, and Andrea loses it when Lamondre reveals the truth. Tensions ignite between Lizzy and Daniel’s mom.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “THE MOTHER OF ALL SURPRISES” – Airs Friday, September 13th at 9/8C on WeTV