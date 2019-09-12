Mamba Mentality: Kobe Bryant Is Getting CLOWNED Over This Post About A Girls’ Basketball Team He’s Coaching

Kobe Bryant’s The Butt Of Jokes

Kobe Bryant is one of the biggest competitors in the history of sports. He is relentless with his competitors and even his own teammates. Now that he is retired, he’s finding other ways to tap into his competitive side. He’s coaching his daughter’s 7th grade basketball team. Well, this weekend they lost and he had THIS caption for it:

“Here’s our fourth place “winners” picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day. The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time. From the original 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who’s team in our area folded and a player who’s family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues #Mambas”

Damn, Kobe…a girl can’t take a break to go dance? He tried to clean up the caption (as you can see above) and took to Twitter to defend himself:

“Sorry if it came across as a slight, trust me it wasn’t. I was just giving the reason for her not being in the pic. They chose not to smile for the pic I actually followed their lead. Our team has become family and this includes the 7th player”

Still. That hasn’t stopped the jokes from FLYING about competitive Kobe. Take a look…