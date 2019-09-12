Go Behind The Scenes Of Disney’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ [VIDEO]

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Cast Members Go In Depth About Character, Plus Watch Angelina Jolie Transform In Makeup

Maleficent is back! The iconic dark fairy returns with new torturous tricks in Disney’s latest iteration ‘Maleficent Mistress of Evil,’ which, besides Elle Fanning and Sam Riley, also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Check out the cast describing both the character, and Angelina Jolie’s portrayal below:

You can tell Angelina treasures villainous roles….

Check out a time-lapse video of Jolie transforming in the makeup chair below:

That was pretty amazing right?

About the Film

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Michael Vieira and Linda Woolverton serving as executive producers.

Follow ‘Maleficent’ on social media:

Facebook: Facebook.com/Maleficent

Twitter: @Maleficent

Instagram: @DisneyMaleficent

Hashtag: #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Will you be watching?

Hit the flip for the most recent trailer.