WELP: Phaedra Parks & Her Tyler Perry Studios Snack Join ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ Cast

Phaedra Parks Joins WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp” With Medina Islam

Will YOU be watching???

Phaedra Parks has a new gig. The former RHOA star turned “Braxton Family Values” friend is coming back to WE tv, this time on “Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.” Even though Phaedra technically isn’t married but she and her new bae Medina Islam will be featured trying to sort through their relationship.

TMZ reports that Phaedra will have to decide if she wants to move along with her two boys to L.A. to be with the Tyler Perry Studios star.

As previously reported Phaedra met Medina who plays Quincy on “The Haves and the Have Nots” on the celeb dating app Raya.

Are you here for Phaedra on “Marriage Bootcamp”???