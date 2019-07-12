Phaedra Parks Couples Up With THIS Tyler Perry Studios Star–Who Was Previously ‘Engaged’ To Another #RHOA Alumna

Phaedra Parks Dating Medina Islam

Phaedra Parks has a new man. The former RHOA star who went public with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone in January is now coupled up with an actor.

Phaedra has been quietly dating Medina Islam of “The Haves And The Have Nots” fame for four months. DailyMailTV spotted Medina who plays Quincy on the Tyler Perry show with Phaedra who looked absolutely smitten kitten.

Not only that, Phaedra, 45, told DailyMailTV that she met the 35-year-old on the celeb dating app Raya and interestingly enough, she’s claiming that she hadn’t dated in four years even though she CLEARLY was coupled up with Tone.

“I didn’t date for four years and so I put my foot into the man pond I guess about nine months to a year ago,” said Phaedra. “I dated a guy and that didn’t quite work out and so I found another guy that’s more suitable for me and I’m quite excited and happy about him. ‘He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s kind, we are both socially active. He’s really sober and smart. He’s a great father. So I’m excited about it.’

Medina who not only works as an actor but works in the tech industry as Urban Initiatives Director for Block Chain real estate firm Propy, is actually connected to another RHOA star.

Back in 2016 Medina was dating RHOA season 7 star Claudia Jordan. ESSENCE.com noted that the couple was so serious that they were engaged and Claudia alluded to their upcoming marriage at the ESSENCE Festival.

“I’m in a new relationship and we are looking like we are heading to the altar,” she said. “He’s a great guy and it just came out of no where.” “Y’all watch The Haves and the Have Nots?,” she asked the Empowerment Stage audience who gathered to see her talk about reinventing personal branding alongside Survivor’s Remorse Star Tichina Arnold and Married to Medicine‘s Mariah Huqq, during the first day of the weekend long festival. “Ya’ll know the little thug on there Quincy?,” she added before pointing to herself claiming that the character played by actor Medina Islam is all hers!

Not only did Claudia date Medina, she’s commented on Phaedra’s love life before.

