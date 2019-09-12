She Getting MONEY Money: Model Bernice Burgos Looks Delicious While Shopping For $3 Million Homes [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Lil Uzi Vert's 25th Birthday

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Bernice Burgos Goes House Hunting

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from model Bernice Burgos, but she seems to be doing just fine! The Insta-model and bartender is ready to drop some serious money on a mansion and is documenting her house hunting experience on YouTube. Word is that Burgos gets some serious coins from hosting events and posting on IG, but who knew she’d be looking at $3 million cribs!

View this post on Instagram

Tonight’s look 😘💛 Outfit: @klosetenvy

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The grandma is asking for help on which house she should choose after touring them on camera. Help her out!

Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.