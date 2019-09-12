Tinashe Reportedly Signs With Roc Nation, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Tinashe Reportedly Signs With Roc Nation, Fans Go Crazy
Our girl Tinashe is having a very interesting week that started with her posting her phone number on social media and seems to be wrapping up with news of her signing with Roc Nation.
Now, this is completely a rumor courtesy of Hitmaka (aka Yung Berg) that, if true, could launch her to the level of stardom that matches her talent.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tinashe signing with Roc Nation on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.