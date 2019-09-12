Bless Up: Kevin Hart Released From Hospital And Moved To A Rehab Facility Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart Released From Hospital Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart has been released from the hospital a little over a week after his car crash.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was discharged and is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility, according to reports from PEOPLE. Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery after suffering serious back injuries when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and landed in a ditch earlier this month in California.

Kevin was injured after the vehicle’s driver, his friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, California.

Last week, Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, ensured fans that her husband was going to be just fine when talking to TMZ reporters outside the hospital. “He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank god,” she said to cameras as she returned from a coffee run. “He’s fine, he’s awake.”

The comedian’s good friend and Jumanji costar Dwayne Johnson also gave an update during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” The Rock quipped. “These things happen in life, and thank God he was strapped in tight to his car seat. We spoke to his pediatrician and he’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know, but l love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. Thank God, it could’ve been a lot worse. He’s a lucky man. I wish him the best.”

Great to hear Kev is on his way to a full recovery and already out of the hospital!