Pure Comedy: Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop A Video For “Half Manne Half Cocaine” Starring Eric Andre [Video]

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Share “Half Manne Half Cocaine” Video

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are an unstoppable duo in the music world, so when you add a little comic relief from Eric Andre in the music video, there’s really nothing else one you could ask for.

The video for “Half Manne Half Cocaine” was directed by Nick Walker and sees the pair continuing a story that previously went down in the visuals for “Giannis,” “Crime Pays,” and “Thuggin.” Next month, Freddie and Madlib will embark on an international run of dates including stops from Dublin to Milan and all the wat back to Los Angeles for the Adult Swim Festival.

Check out the latest music video from the talented pair down below: