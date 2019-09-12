Sweet Black Love: Ace Hood & Shelah Marie’s Melanated Engagement Photos Might Melt Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Killer Mike Attends #BankBlack Miami

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Ace Hood & Shelah Marie’s Engagement Shoot

A beautiful black couple’s engagement shoot might prove to be too much for the Internet.

Shelah Marie and Ace Hood have released beautiful melaniny delicious shots taken by Reem Photography and they just might melt your Instagram timeline.

In the artsy photos, the couple plays poker until Ace meets his Queen (Shelah)…

View this post on Instagram

#AceMeetsQueen @photosbyreem

A post shared by theshelahmarie (@theshelahmarie) on

they then took things to the bedroom for a series of steamy shots.

This beautifully matched couple credits their strong black love to practices of self-love and meditation and Ace popped the question to Shelah in April in front of family and friends.

How beautiful is THIS couple?

See more of Ace Hood and Shelah Marie’s engagement pics on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ — @photosbyreem

A post shared by theshelahmarie (@theshelahmarie) on

View this post on Instagram

I got your back. ❤️ — @photosbyreem

A post shared by theshelahmarie (@theshelahmarie) on

View this post on Instagram

#AceMeetsQueen — @photosbyreem

A post shared by theshelahmarie (@theshelahmarie) on

View this post on Instagram

All in. — #AceMeetsQueen — @photosbyreem

A post shared by theshelahmarie (@theshelahmarie) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Coupled Up, Instagram, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.