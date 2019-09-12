Sweet Black Love: Ace Hood & Shelah Marie’s Melanated Engagement Photos Might Melt Instagram

Ace Hood & Shelah Marie’s Engagement Shoot

A beautiful black couple’s engagement shoot might prove to be too much for the Internet.

Shelah Marie and Ace Hood have released beautiful melaniny delicious shots taken by Reem Photography and they just might melt your Instagram timeline.

In the artsy photos, the couple plays poker until Ace meets his Queen (Shelah)…

they then took things to the bedroom for a series of steamy shots.

This beautifully matched couple credits their strong black love to practices of self-love and meditation and Ace popped the question to Shelah in April in front of family and friends.

How beautiful is THIS couple?

