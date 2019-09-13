This Is Not a Drill: Fans Think Rihanna Is Baby Bumpin’ & Hinting That She’s PREGNANT

Did Rihanna Accidentally Reveal Her Pregnancy During The Diamond Ball?

Last night Rihanna hosted her 5th Annual Diamond Ball and she may (allegedly) have slipped up and spilled that she’s preggo…

On the red carpet before the event, Rih stopped to chat with Essence and fans think she hinted to them that she’s having a baby. When answering a question about “Black women”, Rih immediately responded;

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman AND…I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. “

Hmmm, how does she know she’s going to give birth to a girl? Fans are adamant that Rihanna KNOWS she’s having a baby girl.

Interesting! But, that’s not the ONLY reason fans think she’s pregnant. They are examining undoctored photos and videos from the event and think they see Rihanna’s baby bump…

