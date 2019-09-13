Lovely Mimi Blasts “Fake Friend” Just Brittany For Sneakily Smashing Her Husband (Allegedly)

Lovely Mimi, Just Brittany

Lovely Mimi Puts Just Brittany On Blast For Alleged Sex With Estranged Husband

Recently Lovely Mimi split from the father of children and now she’s blasting her ‘friend’ for smashing him and breaking girl code.

In several IG posts, Mimi accuses former LHHATL rapper Just Brittany of befriending her and smashing her husband Remy behind her back. Mimi says she considered Brittany a friend before she allegedly slept with Remy. Brittany has even been to her house, around her husband and children before their break up, Mimi says. Nows the single mother is fuming mad at Brittany for being audacious and disrespectful to their friendship…

Wow. Would YOU be mad?

More of Mimi blasting Just Brittany on the flip!

 

AMEN 🙏🏼

