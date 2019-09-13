Same Energy: The Barbz Pulled Up On Erica Mena At The Diamond Ball And Chaos Ensued

Erica Mena Vs. The Barbz

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball is supposed to be about peace and togetherness. Love and happiness. Ooh Na Na’s and What’s My Names. However, that wasn’t the case for one Erica Mena. She was on her way to the ball when she was approached by members of Nicki Minaj’s infamous fan base, The Barbz. They were there calling her a Barb, mostly because of tweets like these that resurfaced recently:

If you recall, Erica Mena recently said that she didn’t listen to Nicki Minaj like that in an attempt to feign some sort of solidarity with her boo and Nicki’s Ex Safaree. However, that sparked the ire of Barbz who remembered Erica’s fan-girling for Nicki.

VIDEO: The Barbz calling out Erica Mena tonight at Rihanna’s #DiamondBall 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hdYpVqbhWX — onika. (@HARDWHlTE) September 13, 2019

That prompted the video. Twitter immediately hopped on and had ALL the jokes for Erica AND the Barbz. Take a look…