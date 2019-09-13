DemDebate: Julian Castro Gets Spicy With Joe Biden Over Healthcare, “You Can’t Remember What You Said 2 Minutes Ago??” [Video]

Julian Castro Goes After Joe Biden In Democratic Debate

The Democratic debate was on and poppin’ last night and although the enemy is Donald Trump, the 10 left-wing candidates were not afraid to take each other on in full-contact. The gloves were clearly off and it made for some very intense moments.

One of those moments was when Julian Castro came for Joe Bigen con mucho fuerza it for a second it felt like we were watching WWE Monday Night Raw.

The issue was healthcare, specifically Medicare for all, and as former VP Biden laid out his plan, the HUB Secretary took note of inconsistency and didn’t hesitate to call him out on it.

Press play below to see how it played out…

Yikes. Was Castro trying to intimate that “Uncle Joe” is too old to remember his words?