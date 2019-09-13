BlackInkCompton: Alana Corny Azz Tries To Slut-Shame Vudu By Leaking Freaky Flicks, But When You Do Clownery…[Video]

Black Ink Compton’s Alanna Tries To Slut Shame Vudu During Photoshoot

Black Ink Crew Compton had to deal with some high-key hatin’ in their dancerie on the most recent episode.

A lame-a$$ Alanna overheard Vudu having a conversation about sloppy habits in the shop and decided to “expose” what looked like dozens of nude or semi-nude photos from a cam website in an act of slut-shaming.

The reaction from the rest of the cast is priceless. Press play below to see what happened next…

It’s extremely lame when MEN try to slut-shame women, but for another woman to act like that…BIG corny.