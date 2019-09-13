The Breakfast Club: Hitmaka Talks New Music, Earning Respect, Beef With Maino & More [Video]

Hitmaka Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About His New Music

Hitmaka is the latest celebrity to make his way over to The Breakfast Club for an interview.

While he’s in the building, the producer talks about new music on the way, never wanting to rap again, the status of his beef with Maino, and how one can earn respect within the music industry. Check out the full conversation down below to hear what the artist formerly known as Yung Berg has to say about his life and about his career: