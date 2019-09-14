Aubrey O’Day Revealed An Even Newer Face And Everyone Is Confused As Hell

- By Bossip Staff
Aubrey O’Day’s Face Keeps Changing

Aubrey O’Day has been in the game for two decades now, coming from a bright-eyed singer wanting to make a name for herself to a chart-topping artist to…whatever she is now. Aubrey has had one of the most bizarre careers we’ve ever seen, including dating a Trump of all people.

Through it all she’s had many different, um, looks. Her face has changed so much that she’s become almost unrecognizable. But her newest look? Wow. She looks like a whole different person.

Twitter is astounded, confused and a bit worried. Take a look at how people are reacting and trying to piece all of this together…

View this post on Instagram

all u have is what u give. @fashionnova

A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on

View this post on Instagram

put it back, sou sou. @fashionnova

A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I was born to flex. @fashionnova

    A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on

    View this post on Instagram

    always keep the girls lifted. @fashionnova

    A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on

