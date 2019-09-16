Cakes Of Comedy: The Finest, Thickalicious Wild N’ Out Girls Of All Time

- By Bossip Staff
JBW Watches x B.Simone Launch For #BEAUTYINDIAMONDS

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Finest Wild N’ Out Girls Of All Time

Wild N’ Out has been around for more than a decade and it’s given exposure to some of the most legendary comedians in the game. The show has also featured some of the baddest baddies in TV history. That’s right; Wild N ‘Out girls are like the new millennium “Price Is Right” girls…but thick as hell.

We’ve seen iconic vixens and new faces that have dazzled and even sparked some pretty high-profile relationships to boot.

Take a look at some of the baddies…

View this post on Instagram

I’m bad . U mad . @fashionnova top

A post shared by JACKY☆OH (@msjackyoh) on

View this post on Instagram

What paradise look like 🏝

A post shared by JACKY☆OH (@msjackyoh) on

Jackie Oh – (Who also happens to be dating DC Young Fly now, too)

View this post on Instagram

i DONT WNA PLAY NO GAMES,… @fashionnova dress

A post shared by JACKY☆OH (@msjackyoh) on

View this post on Instagram

🍭

A post shared by Brooke Bailey Inc (@brookebaileyinc) on

Brooke Bailey

View this post on Instagram

✨GROWN WOMAN ✨

A post shared by Brooke Bailey Inc (@brookebaileyinc) on

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for Bae 😻 New boobs @boriscosmeticla

A post shared by Rosa Acosta (@rosaacosta) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🐆

    A post shared by Vivian Kindle 👽 (@viviankindle) on

    Brittany Duet

    Jena Frumes

    View this post on Instagram

    🍑’s for dayzzzzzzzzz @peachesandstrings

    A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹95♥️ (@hallekcalhoun1) on

    Halle Calhoun

    View this post on Instagram

    No edit. Just me. ✨💋 #reallife

    A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹95♥️ (@hallekcalhoun1) on

    View this post on Instagram

    YOU are responsible of how you want to live your life.

    A post shared by D. ♒️ (@its_diana_bbyyy) on

    Diana Stone

    View this post on Instagram

    Those “not injected with steroids thighs” 😛

    A post shared by D. ♒️ (@its_diana_bbyyy) on

    View this post on Instagram

    angel energy 💕

    A post shared by Taelor Parker 🌱 (@tparks__) on

    Taelor Parker

