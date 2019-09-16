Cakes Of Comedy: The Finest, Thickalicious Wild N’ Out Girls Of All Time
Wild N’ Out has been around for more than a decade and it’s given exposure to some of the most legendary comedians in the game. The show has also featured some of the baddest baddies in TV history. That’s right; Wild N ‘Out girls are like the new millennium “Price Is Right” girls…but thick as hell.
We’ve seen iconic vixens and new faces that have dazzled and even sparked some pretty high-profile relationships to boot.
Take a look at some of the baddies…
Jackie Oh – (Who also happens to be dating DC Young Fly now, too)
Brooke Bailey
Rosa Acosta
Lolo Wood – (Who is dating Odell Beckham)
Vivian Kindle
Krystal Pitt
Alexis Marie
shawty silhouette look like a dolla sign 🤑 … bathing suit: @onnabrand ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mariakills #alexismarie #onnabrand #bikini #branding #brandambassador #cash #money #model #swim #influencer #labordayweekend #losangeles #miami #charlotte #clt #atl #atlanta #newyork #nyc #summer #fitness #fitlife #chickswithtattoos #fitnessmodel
ya skin just like pearls ✨ … catch an all new episode of @mtvwildnout tonight on @vh1 at 7/6c … thank you @dannyncredible for having me (& my hand) walk for the Wild’N Out Swimwear line during Miami Swim Week. so freaking proud of this woman & all of her endeavors. thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey. baby sissy loves you 😘 (ion even wanna come back homeee, hopefully I don’t leave you all aloneeee) 😭😂 📸: @meritoriousmedia ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mariakills #alexismarie #bikini #miamiswimweek #miami #miamibeach #southbeach #swimsuit #branding #brandambassador #influencer #wildnout #mtvwildnout #wildnoutgirls #wildnoutsportsbar #vh1 #newyork #nyc #losangeles #charlotte #clt #nickcannon #model #runway
Taelor Parker
