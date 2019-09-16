‘Hustlers’ Exceeds Box Office Expectations Grossing A Whopping $33.2 Million Opening Weekend

Hustlers Brings Home $33.2 Million Opening Weekend

After receiving a ton of buzz throughout weeks of promotion, Hustlers ended up seriously out-performing initial box office expectations. The film–which stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, and more–grossed $33.2 million over its opening weekend.

Even though the film wasn’t the top movie of the weekend thanks to IT Chapter Two, their second place spot was still a big winner for STX Entertainment. According to reports from Forbes, Hustlers had the biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action Jennifer Lopez movie, along with securing the biggest ever opening weekend for STX Entertainment.

Other records include some huge markers for diversity in Hollywood as Hustlers had the biggest opening weekend ever among movies that feature multiple women of color in lead roles. The film is based on a New York magazine article about a group of New York City strippers who start conning their male clientele after the 2008 recession leaves them scrambling for money.

Overall, the film is expected to earn somewhere over $100 million over its life at the box office.