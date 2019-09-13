Looking Like A Sweep: Cardi B Leads The Pack At The BET Hip Hop Awards With 10 Nominations

Cardi B Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 10 Nominations

Cardi B has been on an undeniable winning steak ever since the the beat dropped on “Bodak Yellow.”

Last year, she secured four out of her eight BET Hiphop Awards nominations and now, she’ll have the chance to almost triple-up. Her winning streak continues as the bronx native has racked up a total of 10 BET Hip Hop Award nominations this year, which are very well deserved.

The female MC racked up a nomination in these 10 categories: MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Hustler Of The Year, Best Collab, Single Of The Year, Made-You-Look Award, and two nods for the Best Hip-Hop Video, & Sweet 16 categories.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards show will mark the show’s long-awaited return to Atlanta on October 5th at the Cobb Energy Center. The awards ceremony will air a few days later on BET networks on October 8th at 7pm CTS.

Though it looks like Cardi might just do a clean sweep, she’s still in great company with her peers as Travis Scott, DJ Khaled & J. Cole each received 8 nominations, the late Nipsey Hussle & Megan The Stallion each received five, and everyone’s favorite new artist Da Baby has a respectable four.

Who do you think will win big in next month? Head over to Twitter to let us know! You can also head over to Billboard to see a full list of nominations in each category.