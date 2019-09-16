The Breakfast Club: Larenz Tate Talks Health, Sleeping Separately From Wife, Polarizing ‘Power’ Characters [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate sat down on the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about the character development in Power, how he maintains his youthful aesthetic and his passion for supporting Blackness.
The actor also made an interesting off-hand comment about he and his wife sleeping in separate rooms.
Press play below to peep the whole conversation.
Thoughts?
