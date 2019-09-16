Chance The Rapper Talks To “Ellen” About Newborn Marli And Loving His Wife Since He Was 9 [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper Visits The Ellen Show

Chance The Rapper made a visit to “The Ellen Show” last week and he shared photos of his family and talked about his newborn baby girl Marli. Check out the video below:

Chance the Rapper described how he fell in love with his wife Kirsten when he was just 9 years old. Plus, he shared details about his new baby daughter Marli, and Ellen had a special gift for Chance to celebrate 1.5 billion Spotify streams of his mixtape “Coloring Book.”

Do you think Chance will be rocking his 4 hat?