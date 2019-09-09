UH-OH: Fans React To Chance The Rapper Postponing His Upcoming Tour 5 Days From Kickoff

Fans React to Chance The Rapper Postponing Upcoming Tour Five Days From Kickoff

Chance The Rapper has had a busy summer.

The rapper finally dropped his highly anticipated debut album, announced a new tour, filmed a new judge-style television show for Netflix called Rhythm & Flow, and most recently, he welcomed a new baby girl into the world. Of course, these are all great things to have on your calendar, but one of those seems to have come at the wrong time for Chance: his upcoming North American tour.

The Chicago native took to his Instagram page to make the announcement that his tour, which was scheduled to start in only a few days, was going to be postponed. This news comes directly following the announcement that his wife gave birth to their second child together.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most” he explained in his caption. Chance went on to explain that the new tour will kicks off at the top of next year, on January 15. He also reminds those fans lucky enough to have tickets for his 9/28 show in Chicago, Life Is Beautiful Festival, iHeart Music Fest, and Miami Beach Pop Up Fest that he’ll still be in attendance.

As the old saying goes, “Happy Wife, Happy Life” and leaving to go on tour not even a month after having a new child isn’t exactly the formula for making any wife happy. Glad to see Chance made the right decision to stand by his family, even though fans aren’t exactly happy about it.

On one hand, it’s dope that he postponed the tour to focus on his wife and children–on the other, you really didn’t know you were having a kid around the same time when you announced this tour?

